Hawking left great legacy - ALS association

Rome
14/03/2018
Rome, march 14 - The Italian Amyotrophic lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA) on Wednesday said the late Stephen Hawking, an ALS sufferer, had left a "great legacy". "It's when expectations are reduced to zero that you really appreciate what you have," said the association. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND), and Lou Gehrig's disease, causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles and is usually fatal within a matter of years. Hawking was unusual in suffering from it nearly all his life.
