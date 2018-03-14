Rome

Hawking left great legacy - ALS association

'Appreciate things when expectations reduced to zero'

Hawking left great legacy - ALS association

Rome, march 14 - The Italian Amyotrophic lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA) on Wednesday said the late Stephen Hawking, an ALS sufferer, had left a "great legacy". "It's when expectations are reduced to zero that you really appreciate what you have," said the association. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND), and Lou Gehrig's disease, causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles and is usually fatal within a matter of years. Hawking was unusual in suffering from it nearly all his life.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

Maria Chindamo, consegnata al pm copia del testamento del suocero

Maria Chindamo, consegnata al pm copia del testamento del suocero

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33