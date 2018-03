Anti-Semitic stickers agst ex-Udine mayor (3)

Udine, March 14 - Anti-Semitic stickers against former Udine mayor Furio Honsell appeared in the streets of the northern Italian city on Wednesday. Honsell, a mathematician who is now running in the Friuli regional elections, was shown in a deported Jew's uniform with the caption "Furio Nasell, mayor of Auschwitz". Hansell is also shown sporting the logo of the partisans' association ANPI, which he has supported.