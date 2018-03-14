Hawking 'wanted black hole formula on gravestone' (3)

Rome, March 14 - Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, wanted the formula that measures the energy released by black holes on his tombstone, longtime collaborator Remo Ruffini told ANSA Wednesday. Ruffini, head of the International Centre for the Relativity Astrophysics Network (IcraNet) and president of the INternational Relativity Astrophysics International Center (Icra), worked out the formula with Hawking and mathematician Roy Kerr. The energy released by black hols when they are formed is a sort of moan by these cosmic giants.