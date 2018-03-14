Brussels

30% drop in migrants in EU compared to pre-crisis says EC

285,000 saved in Med since 2016

Brussels, March 14 - There has been a 30% drop in the number of migrants entering the EU compared to pre-crisis levels, European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Wednesday. He said 285,000 migrants had been saved in the Mediterranean since 2016. The EU has succeeded in sharply reducing the number of migrants arriving from the Middle East and Africa. Avramopoulos also said he hoped the next Italian government would keep cooperating with the EU over migrants, answering a question on the anti-migrant League's criticism of EU migrant policy. "We will continue to help Italy," Avramopoulos added, "whatever the political choice" in Italy is.

