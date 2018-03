Skiing: Goggia wins downhill world cup (3)

Aare, March 14 - Italy's Sofia Goggia on Wednesday won the women's downhill World Cup by finishing second in the last race of the season in Aare in Sweden behind her only rival, America's Lindsey Vonn. Goggia, who recently won gold in the Olympic Games, is the second Italian to win a downhill World Cup after Isolde Kostner in 2001 and 2002. Vonn set a new record of 82 World Cup wins. America's Alice Mackennis came third on Wednesday.