Norcia seizure doesn't threaten reconstruction (3)

Spoleto, March 14 - The seizure of an all-purpose, 'polyvalent' structure in Norcia will not affect reconstruction in the quake-hit Umbrian village, Spoleto prosecutor Alessandro Cannevale said Wednesday. Designer Stefano Boeri and Mayor Nicola Alemanno have been placed under investigation in the probe, which claims the structure is permanent and not, as intended, temporary. Alemanno, of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, said he was considering whether to resign in the case. "I will decide in the coming hours," he told residents to applause in the city's central piazza.