24 nabbed as drugs gang busted (4)

Rome, March 14 - Italian police arrested 24 people Wednesday as they broke up a major drug trafficking and robbery gang operating across Italy. The arrests were made in Lombardy, Puglia and Calabria. Over two tonnes of drugs were seized. Police seized assets worth some two million euros and searched 30 premises. Charges included international drugs trafficking, receiving stolen goods, money laundering, keeping war weapons, attempted robbery, bodily harm and resisting arrest. A woman in the gang acted as a boss, consciously imitating a character in the TV series Gomorra, Donna Imma, wife of the clan chief Pietro Savastano, police said.