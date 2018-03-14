Eurozone employment up but 0.3% down in Italy (3)

Brussels, March 14 - Eurozone employment rose 0.3% in the last quarter of last year but Italy was the only major country where it didn't grow, falling instead by 0.3% after three quarters of growth, Eurostat said Wednesday. The only other country to show a fall was Lithuania, 0.1% down. In the EU as a whole employment was 0.2% up. It had risen 0.4% in the third quarter of last year in Italy.