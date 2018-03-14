Markets 'serene, we are serene' on Italy - Moscovici (3)

Strasbourg
14/03/2018
Strasbourg, March 14 - Financial markets are "serene" after two populist and Euroskeptic parties won Italy's inconclusive general election and "we're serene too", European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday. "I respect the rhythms of Italian democracy, the Italians expressed their preferences with the vote and now it's up to (President Sergio) Mattarella and the political formations to define the new government," he said. "I am confident that Italy will remain a solid and reliable partner," Moscovici said. He added: "I observe that the markets are serene and we are serene too because we have confidence in Italian democracy and Italy's commitment to the EU". Both the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the rightwing anti-migrant League have voiced Euroskeptic positions and have suggested they will not be constrained by the 3% budget deficit to GDP limit.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!
di Rosario Pasciuto
Banda in azione al Conad, rubati 20mila euro
di Gabriele Villa
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online