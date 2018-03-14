Markets 'serene, we are serene' on Italy - Moscovici (3)

Strasbourg, March 14 - Financial markets are "serene" after two populist and Euroskeptic parties won Italy's inconclusive general election and "we're serene too", European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday. "I respect the rhythms of Italian democracy, the Italians expressed their preferences with the vote and now it's up to (President Sergio) Mattarella and the political formations to define the new government," he said. "I am confident that Italy will remain a solid and reliable partner," Moscovici said. He added: "I observe that the markets are serene and we are serene too because we have confidence in Italian democracy and Italy's commitment to the EU". Both the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the rightwing anti-migrant League have voiced Euroskeptic positions and have suggested they will not be constrained by the 3% budget deficit to GDP limit.