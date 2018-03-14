Strasbourg

Markets 'serene, we are serene' on Italy - Moscovici (3)

Confident in Italian democracy, Italy's EU commitment

Markets 'serene, we are serene' on Italy - Moscovici (3)

Strasbourg, March 14 - Financial markets are "serene" after two populist and Euroskeptic parties won Italy's inconclusive general election and "we're serene too", European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday. "I respect the rhythms of Italian democracy, the Italians expressed their preferences with the vote and now it's up to (President Sergio) Mattarella and the political formations to define the new government," he said. "I am confident that Italy will remain a solid and reliable partner," Moscovici said. He added: "I observe that the markets are serene and we are serene too because we have confidence in Italian democracy and Italy's commitment to the EU". Both the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the rightwing anti-migrant League have voiced Euroskeptic positions and have suggested they will not be constrained by the 3% budget deficit to GDP limit.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Banda in azione alla Conad, rubati 20mila euro

Banda in azione al Conad, rubati 20mila euro

di Gabriele Villa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33