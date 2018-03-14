Rome

Salvini gets mandate for Speakers talks

First centre-right talks wince March 4 general election

Rome, March 14 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday night got a mandate from his centre-right partners Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni to hold talks on electing Speakers, the first task of the new parliament that sits on March 23 after Italy's inconclusive general election. Salvini got a mandate to meet the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) with a view to possible agreement on the Speakers, which the centre right says should go to the two winners of the March 4 vote, the M5S and the League. The three leaders said they would go to consultations with President Sergio Mattarella as a group, and ruled out a government with the PD. It was their first meeting since the vote, where they placed top as a coalition with 37% while the M5S became by far the top party with 32% and the PD dropped to 19%.

