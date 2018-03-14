Half Med species at risk from climate change (3)

Rome

Study of 80,000 species in 35 areas

Rome, March 14 - Half of Mediterranean species are at risk from climate change, the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) said Wednesday. In a study conducted with East Anglia University and the James Cook University in Australia, the WWF said the Med risked losing half of its species by the end of the century unless the world cuts CO2 emissions. Published in the journal Climate Change, the study examined the situation in the Mediterranean in a wider survey on the impact of global warming on 80,000 species of plants and animals in 35 areas of the planet rich in biodiversity.

