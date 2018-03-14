Soccer: Roma through to CL quarters after being Shakhtar

Rome, March 14 - AS Roma are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at the Olimpico for a 2-2 aggregate score that put the Romans through on the away goal rule. Roma's goal came from Edin Dzeko. The Giallorossi join Juventus in the quarter-finals - the fist time in 11 years that Italy has had two teams reaching this stage of the competition. Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla are also through after beating Manchester United, and Chelsea's Antonio Conte could join him if the Londoners win at Barcelona Wednesday night.