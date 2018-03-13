Nigerian woman nabbed for killing Nigerian man

Brindisi
13/03/2018
Brindisi, March 12 - A 23-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested Tuesday for killing her 24-year-old fellow Nigerian cohabitee with knife wounds to the chest in a flat in central Brindisi Sunday night. Callistus Imoyera was killed after a row with Mariat Okoro, also a Nigerian asylum seeker. Okoro was arrested for murder.
