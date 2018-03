Woman, 84, dies after street beating 4 mts ago

Varese, march 13 - An 84-year-old woman died in hospital Tuesday after a senseless beating in the street in Busto Arsizio north of Milan four months ago. Pensioner Argia Maria Calmosi was attacked on November 16 by 26-year-old Romanian Pardalian Caldarar along with her younger sister Wilma. Calmosi died of a fractured skull. Caldarar faces a possible murder charge.