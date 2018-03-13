Naples

Soccer journo Necco dies

Naples, March 13 - Historic soccer TV presenter and journalist Luigi Necco died aged 83 in his native Naples on Tuesday. Necco was one of the first presenters on the pioneering 90/0 Minuto programme in the 1970s. A cultured man who loved archaeology, Necco was famed for his colourful accounts of matches, framed by the San Paolo faithful in the background. In the 1980s and 1990s comedian Teo Teocoli took Necco as inspiration for a hilarious impression of a Neapolitan football broadcaster.

