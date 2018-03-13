Milan fast-food chain says Italians don't want to work (2)

Milan, March 13 - A Milan fast-food chain has caused a flap by saying Italians don't want to work. Burgez said on Facebook "if you ask us why most cashiers are Filippino women, we'll answer that Italian women have their boyfriends on Saturday, gym on a Wednesday and they're tired on Sundays". "Italian girls, wake up! There's work, but you're not there for it," was the title of the post. Chain founder Simone Ciaruffoli said he would like to employ more Italian women but "they're hard to find". Burgez has been accused of racism and sexism on social media. The Tirrenia shipping line recently boasted it only had Italian staff aboard, sparking racism charges.