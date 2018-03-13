Turin shd heal split over Olympics - Chiamparino (3)

Turin, March 13 - Turin city council should heal splits over the city's possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino said Tuesday. He said that he hoped the whole council would "support the will" of Mayor Chiara Appendino on Wednesday. Appendino has said the city would like to voice an interest in hosting the games, before making a possible bid. He voiced the hope that the city council "will heal the laceration that has not benefited the overall consideration of the city". Turin is run by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, whose Rome administration in 2016 scotched the Italian capital's bid for the 2024 summer games.