Norcia

Norcia quake centre impounded, Boeri, mayor probed

Not temporary but permanent say police

Norcia quake centre impounded, Boeri, mayor probed

Norcia, March 13 - A post-quake living centre in the quake-hit central Italian city of Norcia was impounded on Tuesday after investigators said it was permanent and not temporary in nature. The centre was designed by top architect Stefano Boeri. Boeri has been placed under investigation in the probe along with Norcia Mayor Nicola Alemanno. Alemanno is already under investigation for another so-called 'polyvalent' centre. Norcia was badly damaged by two quakes in August and October 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33