Vadalà nabbed in Venice drugs op (2)

Venice, March 13 - 'Ndrangheta-linked businesman Antonino Vadalà, arrested then released in the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, was arrested in Slovakia Tuesday in connection with a Venice probe into a Calabria-based organisation that brought drugs from South America into Italy. Eleven people were arrested in the probe. On March 1 Slovak police arrested entrepreneur Vadala' together with his brother and cousin and four other Italian men in connection with the murder of investigative reporter Kuciak and his fiancée. They were released three days later. Kuciak's last, unfinished report on 'Ndrangheta links to Slovakia's business and political communities said Vadalà had fraudulently used EU funds. His former business associate, a former Miss Universe contestant named Premier Robert Fico's assistant, is among those who have quit amid a public backlash over the case, which also brought down the interior minister.