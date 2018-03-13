Venice

Nigerian migrants stripped of hospitality near Venice

Must leave Conetta centre

Nigerian migrants stripped of hospitality near Venice

Venice, March 13 - Twelve Nigerian migrants involved in protests and tension at a migrant centre near Venice recently have been stripped of their right to official hospitality in Italy. The dozen men will have to leave the former military base at Conetta, although they will keep their status as asylum seekers.

