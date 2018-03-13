Nigerian migrants stripped of hospitality near Venice

Venice
13/03/2018
Venice, March 13 - Twelve Nigerian migrants involved in protests and tension at a migrant centre near Venice recently have been stripped of their right to official hospitality in Italy. The dozen men will have to leave the former military base at Conetta, although they will keep their status as asylum seekers.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online