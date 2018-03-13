Council of State OKs gas exploration in Adriatic (3)

Rome

Rome, March 13 - The Council of State on Tuesday rejected an appeal from the Abruzzo regional government and approved gas exploration and drilling in the Adriatic, from Emilia Romagna to Puglia. Abruzzo had appealed against the environment ministry and the Spectrum Geo LfD company. The decision was contained in a series of sentences published between February 28 and March 8, the Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia local daily reported. Drilling in the Adriatic has been opposed by activists and by regional governments whose regions lie along the coast.

