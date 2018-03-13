Milan

Milan fast-food chain says Italians don't want to work

'Boyfriends on Sat, gym Wed, tired Sun'

Milan, March 13 - A Milan fast-food chain has caused a flap by saying Italians don't an to work. Burgez said on Facebook "if you ask us why most cashiers are Filippino women, we'll answer that Italian women have their boyfriends on Saturday, gym on a Wednesday and they're tired on Sundays". "Italian girls, there's work, but you're not there for it," was the title of the post. Chain founder Simone Ciaruffoli said he would like to employ more Italian women but "they're hard to find".

