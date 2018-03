US student stopped for peeing in Florence loggia

Florence, March 13 - A 21-year-old student from New Jersey peed in Florence's iconic Loggia dei Lanzi next to Palazzo Vecchio at about 1:30 last night, police said Tuesday. He is liable to a fine ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 euros, police said. The loggia contains famed statues including Benvenuto Cellini's Perseus Slaying Medusa.