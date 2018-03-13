Cycling: Kwiatkowski wins Tirreno-Adriatico (2)

Rome, March 13 - Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky became the first Pole to win the Tirreno-Adriatico seasonal warm-up cross-Italy race on Tuesday. The seventh and last stage, an individual time trial, was won by Australia's Rohan Dennis. Kwiatkowski was joined on the podium by Italy's Damiano Caruso of BMC in second and Briton Geraint Thomas of Team Sky in third.