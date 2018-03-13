Di Maio peddling propaganda - Martina (3)

Rome, March 13 - Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizo Martina on Tuesday accused anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio of peddling propaganda in allegedly "insulting" Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan. "Luigi Di Maio's words are just arrogant and not at all useful to Italy," said outgoing farm minister Martina. "A far cry from responsibility. "He insults the economy minister who has guaranteed the solidity of the country and its relaunch, and then preaches dialogue: a farce. "Di Maio should realise that the time for propaganda is over".