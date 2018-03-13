Rome

Di Maio peddling propaganda - Martina (3)

'Insulted Padoan' says PD caretaker

Di Maio peddling propaganda - Martina (3)

Rome, March 13 - Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizo Martina on Tuesday accused anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio of peddling propaganda in allegedly "insulting" Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan. "Luigi Di Maio's words are just arrogant and not at all useful to Italy," said outgoing farm minister Martina. "A far cry from responsibility. "He insults the economy minister who has guaranteed the solidity of the country and its relaunch, and then preaches dialogue: a farce. "Di Maio should realise that the time for propaganda is over".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33