Sorrentino suit free advertising - Berlusconi lawyer (4)

Milan, march 13 - There is the risk of giving free advertising to Paolo Sorrentino's new film on Silvio Berlusconi if a defamation suit is filed against it, one of the ex-premier's lawyers, Federico Cecconi, told ANSA Tuesday. A teaser trailer was released Monday of the film, 'Loro' (Them), painting an unflattering picture involving bunga bunga parties and other well-publicised troubles including a messy divorce. "In some cases (law suits) give greater publicity than what you should give," said Cecconi. "It is premature to make assessments now, we'll see, we'll speak about it again in the future". Ceccone recalled that the three-time former premier and media magnate did not take any legal action against Nanni Moretti's 'Il Caimano' (The Cayman), another warts-and-all portrait of Berlusconi. The first scenes of 'Loro' to be released show wild poolside parties, a crowd of girls wiggling their hips as Berlusconi watches, a government meeting with President Giorgio Napolitano, sports trophies on display in his living room, a very sad Veronica Lario, his ex-wife (Elena Sofia Ricci) and even his recently acquired poodle Dudù. Berlusconi is played by Sorrentino stalwart Toni Servillo.