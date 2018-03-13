Soccer: Title race not over if Juve beat Atalanta - Allegri (2)

Turin, march 13 - The Serie A title race will not be over even if Juventus pull four points clear of Napoli with a win against Atalanta in a catch-up game on Wednesday, Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri said Tuesday. "If we were to win tomorrow the championship is not over by a long chalk," he said. Napoli is still there, they have 70 points (to Juve's 71 currently) and they can arrive at 100, which is now the scudetto quota. "(Maurizio) Sarri's team has the potential to win all its games, and he should be proud of where he has led it". Juve, meanwhile, can aim to beat Antonio Conte's record of 102 points. "But I have absolutely no interest in records," stressed Allegri. "If I'm told 81 points are enough to win the scudetto then I'm happy". Juve are looking to extend their record scudetto-winning streak from six to seven.