Rome

M5S wants to 'overcome' 3% deficit limit - Di Maio (2)

Cut debt by expansionary measures says PM candidate

Rome, March 13 - "Everyone" wants to "overcome" the EU's 3% budget-deficit-to-GDP limit and "now we'll see how to do it," anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio told the foreign press in Rome Tuesday. "It seems to me that now everyone agrees that it should be revised or overcome and we'll see how now," said Di Maio, whose party came top in the March 4 general election without getting a majority. "If we went into government I would be happy to discuss at the EU on how to revise the parameters on investments," he told the foreign media. "We hold dear to our hearts the idea of cutting the public debt but with expansionary measures", he said.

