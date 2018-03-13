Milan

Sorrentino suit free advertising - Berlusconi lawyer (3)

'We'll see' about upcoming film 'Loro'

Sorrentino suit free advertising - Berlusconi lawyer (3)

Milan, march 13 - There is the risk of giving free advertising to Paolo Sorrentino's new film on Silvio Berlusconi if a defamation suit is filed against it, one of the ex-premier's lawyers, Federico Cecconi, told ANSA Tuesday. A teaser trailer was released Monday of the film, 'Loro' (Them), painting an unflattering picture involving bunga bunga parties and other well-publicised troubles including a messy divorce. "In some cases (law suits) give greater publicity than what you should give," said Cecconi. "It is premature to make assessments now, we'll see, we'll speak about it again in the future". Ceccone recalled that the three-time former premier and media magnate did not take any legal action against Nanni Moretti's 'Il Caimano' (The Cayman), another warts-and-all portrait of Berlusconi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33