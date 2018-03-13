Brussels

Moscovici sees Italy as element of uncertainty-Padoan (2)

Outgoing economy minister reports on ECOFIN meeting

Moscovici sees Italy as element of uncertainty-Padoan (2)

Brussels, March 13 - Outgoing Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Italy was "an element of uncertainty" as he presented the eurozone situation in an ECOFIN meeting. The two parties to make the biggest gains in this month's inconclusive general election, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the rightwing, anti-migrant League, have both expressed Euroskeptic positions. Padoan said that the European Commission was ready to wait for Italy to have a new government before demanding a blueprint from Rome outlining its economic policy plans. "Over the last two days I've met (European Commissioners Valdis) Dombrovskis, (Pierre) Moscovici and (Eurogroup President Mario) Centeno to inform them of the work that we are doing in Italy on writing a document with the long-term macroeconomic outlook and the fact that, implicitly, while there is no new government, the Commission will have to wait for the planning document," Padoan said. "It is the new government's job to draft it. "The Commission showed itself to be open and patient in waiting for the next step".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33