Cars fall into Rome sinkhole (2)

Rome
13/03/2018
Rome, March 13 - A sinkhole opened up overnight on the Gianicolense ring road in Rome and two parked cars fell into it. One car was almost completely engulfed ed by the three-metre wide hole while the other one was only partially swallowed up, local sources said.
