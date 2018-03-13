Rome

Cars fall into Rome sinkhole (2)

No one hurt

Rome, March 13 - A sinkhole opened up overnight on the Gianicolense ring road in Rome and two parked cars fell into it. One car was almost completely engulfed ed by the three-metre wide hole while the other one was only partially swallowed up, local sources said.

