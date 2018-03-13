Father nabbed for sexually abusing daughters (3)

Naples
13/03/2018
Naples, March 13 - A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing his two daughters, one a child and the other a teenager, after separating from his wife near Naples. The man is accused of aggravated sexual violence. He was placed under house arrest. The girls' mother reported him to the police in February 2017 and the girls told police about the abuse, which allegedly took place between 2013 and 2017, judicial sources said.
