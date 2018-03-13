Rome

Better than expected vaccine results - Lorenzin (2)

Overall ISS data good, awaiting those from regions

Better than expected vaccine results - Lorenzin (2)

Rome, March 13 - Italy has seen "better than expected" results from a compulsory school vaccination plan, Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Tuesday. Even though dozens of kids have been sent home and an estimated 30,000 kids were non-compliant, the plan has achieved a 95% coverage, officials have said. Lorenzin said the overall data from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) had been "good", but the ministry was still awaiting figures from Italy's regional governments. "We do not have region by region data: I hope to have them soon," she said.

