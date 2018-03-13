Bolzano says No to Dolomites Olympic 2026 bid (3)

Bolzano, March 13 - The provincial government of Bolzano on Tuesday said No to a bid by the Dolomites for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The proposal was advanced by Veneto Governor Luca Zaia of the rightwing populist League. "At the present time zero-impact Games are impossible", said Bolzano Provincial President Arno Kompatscher. Kompatscher issued an appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "to revise the criteria for the Olympic Games, otherwise you won't be able to find localities in Europe disposed to host them".