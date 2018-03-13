Treviso

Aprilia founder Beggio dies

Aged 73, founded firm in father's bicycle workshop

Aprilia founder Beggio dies

Treviso, March 13 - The founder of motorbike and scooter maker Aprilia, Ivano Beggio, has died aged 73, sources close to his family said Tuesday. Aprilia grew out of a bicycle workshop Beggio worked in with his father. The motorcycle company is now one of the brands owned by Piaggio. Having started as a manufacturer of bicycles it moved on to manufacture scooters and small-capacity motorcycles. In more recent times Aprilia has produced large sportbikes such as the 1,000 cc V-twin RSV Mille and the V4 RSV4. Aprilia has enjoyed considerable success in road-racing. photo: Beggio after a 250 cc race in 1996

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33