Aprilia founder Beggio dies

Treviso
13/03/2018
Treviso, March 13 - The founder of motorbike and scooter maker Aprilia, Ivano Beggio, has died aged 73, sources close to his family said Tuesday. Aprilia grew out of a bicycle workshop Beggio worked in with his father. The motorcycle company is now one of the brands owned by Piaggio. Having started as a manufacturer of bicycles it moved on to manufacture scooters and small-capacity motorcycles. In more recent times Aprilia has produced large sportbikes such as the 1,000 cc V-twin RSV Mille and the V4 RSV4. Aprilia has enjoyed considerable success in road-racing. photo: Beggio after a 250 cc race in 1996
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online