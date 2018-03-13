S.Gimignano ex convent and jail - a tender notice to promote

From a place of closure and detention to a symbol of openness and encounter. This is the new future of the complex of San Domenico, an ex-convent dating back to the 14th century and a prison until 1993 in San Gimignano (Siena), a Medieval town also known as the 'city of 100 towers', a UNESCO world heritage site since 1990. The project to restore and valorize the complex, which covers 10% of the historic center of the town, will be possible thanks to the first case of implementation of cultural federalism of state property approved with an agreement between the municipality of San Gimignano, the culture ministry and the Italian public property agency, Agenzia del Demanio. Thanks to the agreement, the property of the former convent and former jail has gone from the Demanio to the municipality and Tuscan region that published a European call for tender to select a private partner that will be able to give new life to the entire complex. The tender for the project financing will remain open until May 31 and provides for an investment of 22.3 million euros for the restoration and setting up of the complex (info on www.comune.sangimignano.si.it). The concession will last 70 years without license fee. Under the project, a maximum of one-third of buildings can host a structure for guests while the other two-thirds must be dedicated to cultural activities like museums, exhibition spaces, areas dedicated to conferences and congresses, the archeological and landscape heritage and an area for events and performances, as well as activities related to the territory's identity and to Tuscan food and beauty products. The winner will be selected based on the project and management proposal as well as the solidity of the financial investment plan.