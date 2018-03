Migrant, 22, dies of hunger (2)

Pozzallo, March 13 - A 22-year-old Eritrean who was among 91 migrants to arrive in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on Monday on board a ship run by Spanish NGO Proactiva Oper Arms has died due to the effects of hunger, sources said on Tuesday. The man was in critical condition due to malnutrition and severe respiratory problems when he arrived in Italy. He was taken to Modica hospital but his condition deteriorated and he died.