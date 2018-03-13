Rome

OECD positive about Italy, no election impact (2)

Rome, March 13 - OECD Acting Chief Economist Alvaro Pereira said Tuesday that the organization has a positive outlook for Italy, adding that the inconclusive outcome to this month's general election "did not have an impact on our growth forecasts". "We are quite positive about Italy. It is the first time it has a growth rate of 1.5% since the euro was introduced," Pereira said. "The markets have reacted well to the elections. The labour market is recovering thanks to the reforms that have been made". He added that Italy "will benefit" from the good performance of the European economy.

