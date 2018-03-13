Schools closed, injuries after tornado hits Caserta area

Caserta, March 13 - Authorities in several towns near Caserta are surveying damage on Tuesday after a medium-sized tornado hit the area on Monday, damaging schools, businesses and residences as well as destroying road signs and traffic lights. Mayor Vita Marotta, of the hardest-hit town, San Nicola la Strada, decided to close one of the town's schools, which suffered damage to the attic and roof. In Maddaloni, Special Commissioner Benedetto Basile ordered all schools closed. Mayor Gabriele Cicala of neighbouring town San Marco Evangelista said he is evaluating, along with other towns hit by the tornado, whether to request a natural disaster declaration. Eight people were injured in the tornado, including a 19-year-old foreign citizen who is in hospital in intensive care. He was in a caravan that was lifted by the tornado; he suffered a head injury when the caravan dropped back to the ground.