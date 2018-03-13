Leonardo strikes early-retirement deal for 1,100 (2)

Rome

Operation boosts competitiveness says aerospace, defence giant

Rome, March 13 - Italian State-controlled defence and aerospace giant Leonardo said Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with trade unions for 1,000 workers to take voluntary early retirement in the coming years. A statement said the workers taking early retirement would be those maturing the necessary requirements in the four years after the exits planned in the 2018-2019 plan. It said the operation would increase the company's "competitiveness and profitability".

