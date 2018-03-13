We'll feel free to ignore 3% deficit limit- Salvini (2)

Strasbourg, March 13 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that an Italian government led by his anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party would not feel obliged to respect the EU's 3%-deficit-to-GDP-ratio limit and blasted the euro as a "mistaken currency". "I said that we are happy to respect the 3% limit, which is part of the rules, but if I have to find 31 billion euros to not increase VAT and duties, then we'll contact Brussels in a serene way to respect the Italian needs," Salvini told a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "The euro is, and remains, a mistaken currency. "There is no way to leave alone in a sudden way. Our experts are working on a plan B".