Strasbourg

Salvini rules out govt with PD, 'we'll see' on M5S (2)

We want executive with centre-right programme - League leader

Strasbourg, March 13 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday ruled out forming a government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) while appearing to leave the door open to a executive with anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The centre-right coalition led by the League came top in this month's general election, with around 37% of the vote, but the M5S was the biggest single party with over 32%. Neither has a majority in parliament. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which led the three governments of the last parliamentary term, is reeling after winning under 20% of the vote. "The programmes are very different," he said when asked about the possibility of teaming up with the M5S. "The centre-right coalition won. It is not self sufficient in the Lower House and the Senate, but we certainly cannot ally ourselves with those who have governed badly over the last few years. "Our aim is for a centre-right government with a centre-right programme. Then we'll see who is up for it... "If you have to take with you the people who were rejected in the election to be able to govern, then I say no."

