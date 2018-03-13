Fifth anniversary of Francis's election as pope

Vatican City, March 13 - Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis's election to the helm of the Catholic Church following the shock resignation of his predecessor, Benedict XVI. The former pontiff blasted prejudice against his successor in a letter sent ahead of the anniversary. "I applaud this initiative that wants to oppose and react to the obtuse prejudice for which Pope Francis is only a practical man devoid of any theological or philosophical training, while I was allegedly only a theorist of theology who understood little of the concrete lives of today's Christians," the letter read. "The volumes of The Theology of Pope Francis presented today show with reason that Pope Francis is a man of profound philosophical and theological training and thus help to see the internal continuity between the two pontificates, albeit with all the differences of style and temperament".