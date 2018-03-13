Palermo

Big blow to Messina Denaro's Mafia clan, 12 arrests (3)

Over 100 officers involved in operation

Big blow to Messina Denaro's Mafia clan, 12 arrests (3)

Palermo, March 13 - Over 100 officers on Tuesday were executing arrest warrants for 12 people considered to have links with fugitive top Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, sources said. The suspects are accused of mafia association and extortion, among other felonies. The operation is related to a probe that started in 2014 into the Vita and Salemi families, who are suspected of helping the fugitive mobster. Messina Denaro, 55, has been on the run since 1993 and is considered Cosa Nostra's boss of bosses following the deaths of Bernardo Provenzano in 2016 and Salvatore Riina in 2017. He is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives. He has not been seen in public in over 20 years. An informant in 2014 helped authorities update their facial composite of him.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Parla il poliziotto che ha preso il pirata della strada

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Lorenzo Crespi: "C'è un complotto contro di me!"

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Incidente corso Cavour, come sta il notaio

Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato

Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato

di Maurizio Licordari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33