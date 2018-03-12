Child's sex change 'entitles to 3 more yrs under parents'

Rome, March 12 - The Italian Court of Cassation has ruled that a child's sex change can entitle them to receive money for their living expenses from their parents for a longer period than for children who do not have sexual identity problems but who find it difficult to get a job and become independent. The court, Italy's highest, ruled that the period of psychological and social adaptation entitled a daughter who had had a sex change to 400 euros per month for three years from her father in Rome. On the 30th birthday of his child, however, the father got tired of paying and the court backed him, saying that three years was enough.