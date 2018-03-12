Di Maio, Salvini shd rule, PD minority says Martina (3)

Rome, March 12 - Democratic party (PD) deputy leader Maurizio Martina said Monday the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the rightwing populist League, which emerged as the two winners from the March 4 general election, should try to govern Italy and the PD would remain in opposition as a minority. "Dear (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio and (League leader Matteo) Salvini, take on your responsibilities," he said. The PD, meanwhile, would "continue to serve citizens from the opposition, in its role as parliamentary minority". Martina said he would lead the PD in a caretaker capacity after the resignation of ex-premier Matteo Renzi "with the utmost collegiality". He said Renzi, who was not present at the directorate meeting, had filed his resignation "but I think it is important that he should continue to work with me in these weeks that separate us from the party assembly". Renzi ha said his resignation will become effective when a new government is formed from Italy's hung parliament. Martina said next month's PD assembly should elect a "commission for a project for a constituent and reorganisation phase, instead of launching the congress" after its dreadful showing in the March 4 general election. Martina ended his first speech to the PD directorate after Renzi's announced resignation following the election debacle by quoting Winston Churchill on the party's hoped-for comeback. "Success is never definitive, defeat is never fatal; it's the courage to continue that counts," he said. "That's it, I ask you to continue with courage, together. Italy still needs us". The PD scored an all-time low of 19% on March 4, dropping far behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M%S) as Italy's top party. The M5S, which swept the south of Italy on vows to introduce a basic income and fight corruption and red tape, scored 32%, making it the top individual party - though the centre right coalition got 37%, becoming the top coalition. Within the centre right, the rightwing populist League surged to 18%, overtaking Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party which got 14%. Also at the PD directorate meeting, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told the directorate that the PD would remain in opposition, "serious and responsible". Delrio, a PD bigwig, said that after the general-election debacle, "we received a postcard, clear and marked, from the voters. We will be where the voters placed us: in the opposition". This opposition, he said, would be "serious, responsible and constructive". He said that when Italians realize that the winning parties' election promises are "unachievable, the voters will call them to account". Delrio added: "we are still the second Italian party, we will stay united." He said Martina had a "full mandate" to steer the party and in order to restart, the party needed "rigorous analyses" like Martina's. "We must tell the electors and the elected that the PD is still here". Another PD bigwig, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, told the PD directorate he and his supporters wanted "some guarantees" that Renzi would carry out his resignation pledge. "Collegiality is essential...but I don't understand the residue of the previous ruling class...in order to be part of a new phase this evolution would be necessary, perhaps," he said. "Don't look at us askance if we ask for some guarantees," said Orlando, the head of a PD minority. Renzi has said he is quitting but the resignation will become effective only after the next government is formed, currently only a prospect in Italy's hung parliament.