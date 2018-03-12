Enough 'prejudice' agst Francis says Benedict (2)

Rome
12/03/2018
Rome, march 12 - Pope emeritus Benedict XVI said in a letter on tomorrow's fifth anniversary of Pope Francis's pontificate that "I applaud this initiative that wants to oppose and react to the obtuse prejudice for which Pope Francis is only a practical man devoid of any theological or philosophical training, while I was allegedly only a theorist of theology who understood little of the concrete lives of today's Christians". Benedict said that "the volumes of The Theology of Pope Francis presented today show with reason that Pope Francis is a man of profound philosophical and theological training and thus help to see the internal continuity between the two pontificates, albeit with all the differences of style and temperament".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lorenzo Crespi, a Messina nessuno l’ha abbandonato
di Maurizio Licordari
L’appello disperato di Lorenzo Crespi
di Costanza Villari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online