Enough 'prejudice' agst Francis says Benedict (2)

Rome, march 12 - Pope emeritus Benedict XVI said in a letter on tomorrow's fifth anniversary of Pope Francis's pontificate that "I applaud this initiative that wants to oppose and react to the obtuse prejudice for which Pope Francis is only a practical man devoid of any theological or philosophical training, while I was allegedly only a theorist of theology who understood little of the concrete lives of today's Christians". Benedict said that "the volumes of The Theology of Pope Francis presented today show with reason that Pope Francis is a man of profound philosophical and theological training and thus help to see the internal continuity between the two pontificates, albeit with all the differences of style and temperament".