Two shots in Pescara murder (3)

Pescara, March 12 - A 29-year-old man found dead in a canal on the southern outskirts of Pescara in Abruzzo last Thursday was killed by two pistol shots at close range, Carabinieri said Monday. Alessandro Neri was shot in the head with a deadly round and then in the chest, said Carabinieri provincial commander Colonel Marco Riscaldati. The first bullet was recovered during an autopsy and indicated that a small-calibre handgun was used, he said. Neri was from the town of Spoltore.