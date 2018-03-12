Di Maio, Salvini shd rule, PD minority - Martina (4)

Rome, March 12 - Democratic party (PD) deputy leader Maurizio Martina said Monday the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the rightwing populist League, which emerged as the two winners from the March 4 general election, should try to govern Italy and the PD would remain in opposition as a minority. "Dear (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio and (League leader Matteo) Salvini, take on your responsibilities," he said. The PD, meanwhile, would "continue to serve citizens from the opposition, in its role as parliamentary minority". Martina said he would lead the PD in a caretaker capacity after the resignation of ex-premier Matteo Renzi "with the utmost collegiality". He said Renzi, who was not present at the directorate meeting, had filed his resignation "but I think it is important that he should continue to work with me in these weeks that separate us from the party assembly".