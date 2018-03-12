They didn't vote for us to get Renzi back - Salvini (4)

Milan, March 12 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday said Italians had not voted for the rightwing populist group in order to get former premier and outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi in government. "The Italians didn't vote for us to bring Renzi back to the government and (Premier Paolo) Gentiloni neither," he said. Salvini was answering a question about his centre-right coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi's appeal to the PD to allow a new government to be formed. Salvini denied there being any "problems" with Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party and said he would see three-time ex-premier and media magnate Berlusconi "within a matter of days". The PD, which fell to an all-time low of 19% prompting Renzi to say he was quitting, is also being wooed by the League, which got 18% to FI's 14%, and by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which got 32% in Italy's hung parliament.